How to See the Apple Watch Event Today

March 9, 2015 2 min read

Apple fanboys (and girls) and anyone else who cares or is curious about the smartwatch industry will surely be interested in Apple's event today. The tech giant is unveiling its much-anticipated Apple Watch.

A lot has already been reported about Apple's first foray into the smartwatches industry. Expect Apple CEO Tim Cook to deliver the full tutorial, outlining details such as fitness tracking features, Apple Pay and pricing.

There should also be some significant time devoted to the selection of apps that will be available on this first iteration of the Apple Watch.

Related: Apple to Suppliers: Make Us 5 Million Watches

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. ET. Unless you're attending the event in-person, the only way to watch the event today is to tune in via the live stream on Apple.com. As per usual with Apple, there are some catches. Namely, you have to be watching on an Apple device that's running some of the latest technology. Here's a rundown:

Desktop viewers will need Safari 5.1.10 or later on OS X v10.6.8 or later.

Mobile viewers will need Safari on iOS 6.0 or later.

Apple TV viewers are required to have second- or third-generation Apple TV with software 6.2 or later.

Also check back to Entrepreneur.com this afternoon for coverage and analysis. Happy watching!

Related: How to Rent the Apple Watch Before Buying It