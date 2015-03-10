My Queue

Culture

Art Imitates Life: Global Art Forum 2015 Gets Techy

Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hear ye, artsy folks, art season is back in full swing. Starting it off is the Global Art Forum, which will be held in Kuwait City from March 14-15 for the first time since its inception in 2007, continuing on to Art Dubai from March 18-20 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. With digital media part and parcel of our daily lives, this year’s forum, Download Update?, will be focusing on technology and its influence on the art and culture world. The three-day forum will discuss the intersection of technology and “how we think, interact, learn and create.” Presented by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Dubai Design District (d3), the forum will discuss the online art market, virtual museums, artists’ foray into technology and artificial intelligence, amongst others.

A selection of the 50 speakers at the Art Dubai 2015

Directed by art author and cultural critic Shumon Basar, he will also be joined by co-directors media entrepreneur and photojournalism platform Demotix founder Turi Munthe and MENA political and economic issues commentator and journalist Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi. To really get into the tech space, some of this year’s speakers will include Jawbone founder Alexander Asseily, Google Cultural Project director Amit Sood and education innovator Technology Quotient CEO Ayesha Khanna.

 

