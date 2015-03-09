Mercedes' Self-Driving Car Says Hello to San Francisco

March 9, 2015 2 min read

How nice would it be to climb into your car for a leisurely drive and not even have to touch the steering wheel? Traditional car and tech companies alike are betting there's a market for self-driving cars. Among them is luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz, which has developed a prototype of its own.

You might have seen it first at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. Now, this futuristic-looking vehicle is turning heads on the streets of San Francisco. And as you might expect, people are getting all worked up and sharing their pictures over social media.

Here are a couple of examples:

Mercedes-Benz self-driving concept car on California Street, San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/KqYOltXLxa — Victor Lwin (@vaml09) March 4, 2015

Some kind of @MercedesBenz concept car promo at Taylor and Columbus in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/6gFYvxoVNx — Marty Falatic (@MartyMacGyver) March 5, 2015

The F 015 concept vehicle from Mercedes goes beyond automated braking and steering systems. This car doubles as a "virtual living room" with a lounge-like seating arrangement for up to four people. And, because its Mercedes, it comes trimmed in walnut veneer, nappa leather, polished aluminum and glass, with soft blue LED lighting.

Whether the car is truly running autonomously in San Francisco or under human control is unclear. Either way, this car is certainly something to look at.

For a closer look, check out this video from Mercedes:

