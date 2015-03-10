Latest Android Update Puts Emphasis on Security

March 10, 2015 2 min read

Amid some major Apple announcements this week, Google unveiled its latest Lollipop update, Android 5.1. The rollout comes with a new multiple SIM Card function, improved HD voice calling and bolstered security features, namely built-in Device Protection.

If you misplace your phone or it gets stolen, Device Protection ensures that even if the phone gets reset to its factory settings, it will stay locked until the user logs in with his or her specific Google account.

According to a post on the Android site from Dave Burke, vice president of the Android Platform, Device Protection will be available on most devices shipped with Android 5.1, as well as Nexus 6 and Nexus 9.

Additionally, Android 5.1 users can get onto wireless networks faster and control any paired Bluetooth devices directly from Quick Settings. As for the multiple SIM card feature, that will allow users to swap SIM cards in and out of one device, for example, if family members wanted to use the same phone.

Last month, a Reuters study found that the use of smartphone “kill switches” has been making a dent in device theft over the last year, with incidences of stolen smartphones decreasing by 25 percent in New York and 40 percent in San Francisco. The Device Protection feature from Android promises to make this latest round of Android phones more appealing from a safety perspective.

