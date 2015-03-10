My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Security

Latest Android Update Puts Emphasis on Security

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Amid some major Apple announcements this week, Google unveiled its latest Lollipop update, Android 5.1. The rollout comes with a new multiple SIM Card function, improved HD voice calling and bolstered security features, namely built-in Device Protection.

If you misplace your phone or it gets stolen, Device Protection ensures that even if the phone gets reset to its factory settings, it will stay locked until the user logs in with his or her specific Google account.

Related: Apple Overtakes Samsung as the World's No. 1 Smartphone Seller

According to a post on the Android site from Dave Burke, vice president of the Android Platform, Device Protection will be available on most devices shipped with Android 5.1, as well as Nexus 6 and Nexus 9.

Additionally, Android 5.1 users can get onto wireless networks faster and control any paired Bluetooth devices directly from Quick Settings. As for the multiple SIM card feature, that will allow users to swap SIM cards in and out of one device, for example, if family members wanted to use the same phone.

Related: 5 Billion Android Apps Open to Hacking

Last month, a Reuters study found that the use of smartphone “kill switches” has been making a dent in device theft over the last year, with incidences of stolen smartphones decreasing by 25 percent in New York and 40 percent in San Francisco. The Device Protection feature from Android promises to make this latest round of Android phones more appealing from a safety perspective. 

Related: FTC Fines Two Health Apps That 'Lack Adequate Evidence to Support Their Claims'

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Security

Keep Your Browsing Data Private With This VPN

Security

Using Public Wi-Fi? Here's How to Protect Your Personal Data.

Security

7 Surprising Places Hackers Hide