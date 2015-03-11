'Trep's Choice: The 2015 GMC Yukon Denali Makes A Striking Impression

March 11, 2015 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For a vehicle that looks so good from the outside, the cynics out there may search for something to complain about when considering the interiors of the 2015 GMC Yukon Denali. It’s safe to say that one will be hard-pressed to find fault with the premium features in this eight-seater SUV. With sleek aluminum trim and wooden inlays accenting plush leather-appointed seating, and a Bose surround sound system that amplifies every entertainment choice within the vehicle, the Denali has left no stone unturned in its quest to give its passengers a ridiculously relaxing commute. The driver’s needs aren’t forgotten either- besides the increased horsepower, torque and fuel economy, the SUV also boasts having the GMC brand’s “smoothest and most solid” drive yet, alongside a veritable suite of safety and security features. So, for those ‘treps wanting to make their presence felt on the roads- the 2015 Yukon Denali is the vehicle for you.

Image credit: GMC