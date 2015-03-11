My Queue

Amazon

Amazon Launches New Storefront for Shark Tank and Kickstarter Successes

Amazon Launches New Storefront for Shark Tank and Kickstarter Successes
Image credit: Zackees
Zackees Turn Signal Gloves
Kickstarter and Shark Tank successes are hot sellers and Amazon knows it.

Seizing on shoppers’ growing appetite for innovative products and inventions from both popular avenues, the world’s largest online retailer today unveiled a new section that will feature wares from them called Amazon Exclusives.

Related: Humbled Amazon Turns to Rival Alibaba for Help in China

The offering -- not entirely exclusive, as it turns out -- shines the spotlight on “exciting new technologies and innovative brands” from companies that sell their items not only on the Amazon Marketplace, but also via their own physical stores and websites. Amazon Exclusives purchases are fulfilled by the Seattle-based ecommerce giant, making them eligible for free Amazon Prime two-day shipping.  

Zackees gloves

The so far modest selection of up-and-coming brands highlighted in the specialized e-store includes a handful of Kickstarter winners, like Zackees’ LED turn signal biking gloves, Olloclip camera lenses for iPhones and Jackery mini smartphone phone chargers and charging cases. Also for sale is an inflatable stand-up paddle board from Tower Paddle Boards, a four-employee San Diego startup that billionaire Mark Cuban backed on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2012.

Related: Who Needs Drones When Amazon Could 3-D Print Your Goods From a Van Parked Outside Your Home?

Tower Paddle Boards founder and CEO Stephan Aarstol said the new Amazon destination makes it easier for early adopter shoppers to find cutting-edge items. “For consumers, this new shopping experience is a big win because they get the confidence of shopping on Amazon[,] plus early access to the style and innovation of these rising star brands,” he remarked in an Amazon announcement issued this morning.

Meanwhile, Amazon is spinning its newest e-storefront as a boon to buyers and sellers alike.

“Our mission on behalf of customers is to make Amazon the destination for brands and innovators to launch and sell their products, providing our customers early access to new products,” Amazon Marketplace vice president Peter Faricy said. “We understand that helping brands gain exposure for their award-winning new products is beneficial to customers that desire to be the first to have the hot new item.”

Amazon says it will continue to add additional items to the section over time.

Related: Amazon Is Getting Read to Publish Its First Batch of Crowdsourced E-Books

