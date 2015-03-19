My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Passion

Finding Your Passion and Following Your Purpose

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Finding Your Passion and Following Your Purpose
Image credit: Featureflash | Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

If you’ve been following me or  The School of Greatness for long, you know I’m a big fan of salsa dancing.

In fact, I was obsessed with learning how to get good at it in college and spent A LOT of time practicing.

I still love going out and dancing when I can in LA.

So when I got the opportunity to interview Julianne Hough, award-winning dancing queen of Dancing with the Stars (and now a judge on the show!) I couldn’t pass it up.

And not just because I wanted to hear her story of how she has created incredible success.

I wanted to test my salsa skills with a professional.

But what I got in addition to a dance with Julianne (she is amazing) was an open-hearted, authentic, first-hand account of her experience in the dance and entertainment world starting as a 10 year old girl in London.

Not only did she learn to grow up fast and perform with the pros, she then set her sights on film, singing, and is now working on many incredible projects and tours.

In our conversation, Julianne talks about the intense pressure of the dance competition world and the high standards she set for herself. And then she talks about the transformation that occurred within her just a couple of years ago when she attended a Tony Robbins event (you know what a big fan of his I am).

I loved every minute of our conversation and dancing and have been so excited to share this episode with you.

Sit back and enjoy the light and inspiration of Julianne Hough in Episode 148 and be sure to judge my salsa dancing video with her below.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • How a Tony Robbins seminar changed her perspective on who she was trying to be
  • Her experiences being in a professional dance enviroment at 10 years old in London
  • Her struggle with perfectionism – not feeling good enough when she won something
  • How she shifted her passion and drive after realizing she just needed to please herself and not others
  • To think about how you’re going to “be” in the day versus what you’re going to “do”
  • How she got addicted to learning (not in school)
  • What she is changing in her health routine to be focused on more than just vanity
  • Why she appreciates the opportunities to be authentic versus polished
  • Her quirky operatic voice (that comes out when she’s tired)
  • How her purpose has changed from receiving to giving
  • Her mission statement: My purpose in life is to be an infectious light of love and joy, to celebrate the little things, and to inspire others to embrace their true essence.
  • How she would pump herself up before auditions
  • Her view of her brother and how their relationship has changed as they have learned to see each other for who they really are
  • Her advice for young dancers (and parents)
  • Plus much more…

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Passion

Do What You Love

Passion

'Spongebob Squarepants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead at 57

Passion

How to Turn Passion Into Profit