Finding Your Passion and Following Your Purpose

March 19, 2015 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



If you’ve been following me or The School of Greatness for long, you know I’m a big fan of salsa dancing.

In fact, I was obsessed with learning how to get good at it in college and spent A LOT of time practicing.

I still love going out and dancing when I can in LA.

So when I got the opportunity to interview Julianne Hough, award-winning dancing queen of Dancing with the Stars (and now a judge on the show!) I couldn’t pass it up.

And not just because I wanted to hear her story of how she has created incredible success.

I wanted to test my salsa skills with a professional.

But what I got in addition to a dance with Julianne (she is amazing) was an open-hearted, authentic, first-hand account of her experience in the dance and entertainment world starting as a 10 year old girl in London.

Not only did she learn to grow up fast and perform with the pros, she then set her sights on film, singing, and is now working on many incredible projects and tours.

In our conversation, Julianne talks about the intense pressure of the dance competition world and the high standards she set for herself. And then she talks about the transformation that occurred within her just a couple of years ago when she attended a Tony Robbins event (you know what a big fan of his I am).

I loved every minute of our conversation and dancing and have been so excited to share this episode with you.

Sit back and enjoy the light and inspiration of Julianne Hough in Episode 148 and be sure to judge my salsa dancing video with her below.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn: