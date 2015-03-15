My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

QIA Acquires Major London Financial Center

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
QIA Acquires Major London Financial Center
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has completed yet another major acquisition: London’s Canary Wharf. After many failed attempts, Songbird Estates, which owns 70% of the Canary Wharf Group, caved in for a US$4 billion bid by the QIA. Prior to the bid, Qatar owned 29% of Songbird Estates, and it had to challenge three major shareholders who owned 50%: New York-based investor Simon Glick, Morgan Stanley and the China Investment Corporation. It’s also worth mentioning that Canada’s Brookfield Properties, who were involved with QIA in the acquisition, already owned 22% of the Canary Wharf Group.

Many major banks, firms and other businesses including HSBC, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, have their European or world headquarters setup at Canary Wharf. The district is also working on its first residential building, and it’s also gearing up for further expansion. Despite surpassing previous major acquisitions (QIF’s subsidiary Qatar Holdings purchased department store Harrods for $2.3 billion in 2010), could QIA’s investments get bigger than this? There could be a financial institution or two in the now QIA-owned Canary Wharf speculating just that.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

PayPal Ventures Leads $11 Million Investment Round in Retail Startup

News and Trends

Dubai's University Free Zones Strategy To Power New Wave Of Student-Lead Innovation And Entrepreneurship In The Emirate

News and Trends

Shortlist Announced For Top 10 Finalists Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 4.0