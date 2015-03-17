My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Security

Microsoft to Offer Biometric Sign-In for Windows 10

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Microsoft to Offer Biometric Sign-In for Windows 10
Image credit: REUTERS | Steve Marcus
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Microsoft Corp will introduce an automatic biometric sign-in option with its Windows 10 operating system due out later this year, the first time it has offered such a service widely across devices.

The feature, called Windows Hello, means users will be able to scan their face, iris or fingerprint to verify identity and access Windows phones, laptops and personal computers.

Microsoft, which announced the feature on Tuesday, said users' biometric data would be stored locally on the device and kept anonymous to make sure personal data is safe from hackers.

Windows Hello will only be available on new devices that are capable of running the new feature. Chip-maker Intel Corp said all machines incorporating its RealSense F200 sensor will run Windows Hello.

The feature is the latest effort from Microsoft to make its products more amenable to natural interaction with users, following its Kinect motion sensor for the Xbox game console and its Cortana personal assistant on Windows phones, a rival to Apple Inc's Siri.

(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Christian Plumb)

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Security

Keep Your Browsing Data Private With This VPN

Security

Using Public Wi-Fi? Here's How to Protect Your Personal Data.

Security

7 Surprising Places Hackers Hide