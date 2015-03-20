Clockwatcher: Montblanc Combines Wearable Tech And Fine Timepieces

March 20, 2015 1 min read

Montblanc has combined wearable tech and fine watchmaking to create the TimeWalker Urban Speed e-Strap. The new accessory is a pairing of the traditional TimeWalker mechanical watch and a new, functional wristband made from Extreme Montblanc leather. The e-Strap is packed with remote controls for camera and music, smart notifications and acts as an activity tracker to monitor your physical activity over time. This brilliant mashup of old and new is compatible with select Android and iOS smartphones. You can keep track of time with a classic Montblanc timepiece and stay digitally connected with just a flip of the wrist.