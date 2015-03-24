Google's Eric Schmidt Wants You to Know Glass Isn't Dead

March 24, 2015 2 min read

Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt wants to make it clear that Google Glass isn’t dead — in fact, it’s getting prepped for a retail release, he said in an interviewpublished Monday.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Schmidt dismissed notions that the company’s January decision to stop selling the wearable face-computer meant it was going away for good. Instead, work is being done to “make it ready for users,” he said.

Google Glass wearers can use the device to take photos and video, connect to the Internet and receive reminders, among a host of other uses.

Schmidt added in the interview:

"We ended the Explorer program and the press conflated this into us canceling the whole project, which isn’t true. Google is about taking risks and there’s nothing about adjusting Glass that suggests we’re ending it."

