Your Next Family Member May Be ... A Robot

Social robots are about bringing technology to the everyday world in a more humanized way, said Cynthia Breazeal, the director of the personal robotics group at the MIT Media Lab and the chief scientist at the robot company Jibo.

While household robots today, such as the Roomba, perform mundane chores, social robots will be much more like companions than mere tools, Breazeal said.

For example, these robots will be capable of understanding social cues and will be able to distinguish when someone is happy or sad. This allows them to respond more appropriately to the user, she said.

"Social robots humanize our interaction with technology," she said. "It doesn't feel like a device, it doesn't feel like this flat thing that you have to go pick up and use. It feels like one of the group, it feels more animated."

The Jibo, which is slated to ship later this year, is designed to be a personalized assistant of sorts. You can talk to the robot, ask it questions, and make requests for it to perform different tasks. The robot doesn't just deliver generic answers to questions, it responds based on what it learns about each individual in the household, the company said. It can do things such as remind an elderly family member to take their medicine or snap candid family photos. Jibo aims to make its robot as common as the household tablet computer, Breazeal said. But unlike a tablet, the Jibo robot is a platform that is much more interactive and works in a way that is more natural to humans, she said. "There is all of this amazing content trapped behind flat glass, and with these robotics with technology like Jibo, that content can finally be brought to life in a way that is much more humanized."