Food Businesses

Barilla's New Pasta Eliminates Step No. 1: Boiling the Water

Barilla's New Pasta Eliminates Step No. 1: Boiling the Water
Image credit: Barilla US via Youtube
Barilla Pronto Pasta
Reporter
2 min read

If you've ever felt like your cooking skills are so lacking you can't even boil water, you should probably check out Barilla's new pasta.

The pasta company recently released 'Pronto,' an "easy-to-prepare" line of pasta that allows for easier and speedier preparation. The pastas cut out the period of waiting for water to boil and the need to drain the pot. Instead, you just throw the pasta in the pot or pan and turn the heat on, and the pasta absorbs all the water by the time it is complete.

The Pronto line – which was introduced earlier this year, but just recently gained a spurt of media attention – includes linguine, rotini, elbow, penne and spaghetti. Here's an ad for the spaghetti, demonstrating the one-pan method in action:

Related: Pasta Maker Barilla Opens First Restaurant, Aims to Be 'Italian Version of Chipotle'

Certain chefs and home cooks have touted one pot, no boil methods for years. However, Barilla's entrance in the space marks the first time that a major company has created pasta specifically crafted for the practice.

The product launch also marks another milestone in Barilla's company makeover. In 2013, the company came under fire when chairman Guido Barilla said, “I would never do a commercial with a homosexual family, not for lack of respect but because we don't agree with them." Since then, Barilla has made concrete changes to become one of the Human Rights Campaign's best workplaces for LGBT employees. Getting media coverage for innovative products instead of controversy is clearly a key ingredient in revamping the Barilla brand. 

Related: How Barilla Transformed Into a Trailblazer for Corporate Equality

