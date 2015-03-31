If You Thought Selfie Sticks Made You Look Ridiculous, Get Ready for Selfie Shoes!

March 31, 2015 2 min read

It's not every day that emails from PR people make me laugh. Like, out loud. For several minutes. Today, however, there was an exception. Let me explain.

By now you must be familiar with the selfie stick -- that contraption that essentially affixing your smartphone to a stick that allows you to take wider-angled selfies. And look 100 percent ridiculous while doing it.

Now, imagine if you could get those killer selfies without the annoying stick. Enter Selfie Shoes. Ladies simply have to insert their smartphone into a docking port on the shoe and take a photo by lifting a leg and tapping the inside sensor with a toe.

Score one for Cece Feinberg Public Relations and their client, New York City-based women's shoe retailer Miz Mooz. This thing had me on the brink of tears I was laughing so hard. Thank goodness it's just an early April Fool's Day prank.

"Another great thing about the Selfie Shoes is that you no longer have to use your arm [like with a selfie stick], so both hands are free to be in the photo," Miz Mooz design director Cheryl Matson says in the fake news release.

The Selfie Shoes were priced at $199 a pair. Hm. Let's not. But they sure are funny.

