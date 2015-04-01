My Queue

Laptops

Lenovo Supports Dubai Cares With #Gold4Good At GITEX Shopper

Image credit: Lenovo
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lenovo will be displaying the world’s first nine carat solid gold laptop at the GITEX Shopper Spring 2015, as part of a campaign to support Dubai Cares initiatives. The online auction for the gold Yoga 3 Pro is open to everyone starting today at AED50,000. Gitex visitors who bid for the gold Yoga 3 Pro live at the Lenovo stand will receive a free Yoga Tablet. 

Image source: Lenovo

