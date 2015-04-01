Lenovo Supports Dubai Cares With #Gold4Good At GITEX Shopper

April 1, 2015 1 min read

Lenovo will be displaying the world’s first nine carat solid gold laptop at the GITEX Shopper Spring 2015, as part of a campaign to support Dubai Cares initiatives. The online auction for the gold Yoga 3 Pro is open to everyone starting today at AED50,000. Gitex visitors who bid for the gold Yoga 3 Pro live at the Lenovo stand will receive a free Yoga Tablet.