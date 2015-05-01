My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

VC

Is Your Business Idea Too Weird for a VC?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Is Your Business Idea Too Weird for a VC?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

One piece of advice I give to entrepreneurs about approaching venture capitalists is to avoid going into a pitch meeting blind. I tell them to do their homework and find out what types of companies the firm invests in based on sector, stage of investments and other factors. Much of this information can be found on a firm’s website. 

But what happens when you can’t find any overlap? What if your industry doesn’t exist yet? Don’t be discouraged. It could mean you’ve developed something truly innovative.

Remember that VCs exist to build companies into blue-sky markets that could turn millions of dollars into billions. If your product or company doesn’t fit the mold of, say, biotech, software or social media, don’t lose hope. There was a not-so-distant time when nobody knew what those things were. 

Take Nest, the manufacturer of an internet-connected thermostat for the home. Its $3.2 billion purchase by Google legitimized the “connected home” category. Countless new startups have rushed into the space, heralding tech’s next big move to the Internet of Things. 

Wearables and the sharing economy are two other multibillion-dollar categories that didn’t exist five years ago. Back then, if you were pitching a smartwatch to a VC investing out of a fund raised in 2010, there’s no way their original investment thesis, partner experience or track record would indicate a willingness to invest in you. 

So what is an entrepreneur to do with an idea that could create an industry from scratch? Pitch it hard and passionately to anyone who will listen. 

Look, no investor wants to be left out of the next Apple or Facebook. Narrow-minded VCs will probably turn you down, but at least they won’t waste much of your time. VCs with the flexibility and capital to invest in far-reaching ideas just may bite. 

Give it your best shot and see if you can break the ice. After all, today’s crazy idea could very well be tomorrow’s hot new industry.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

VC

Why SalesLoft's Second Wind Is Going Strong

Project Grow

Refinancing, Refined: Why This Company Is the 'TurboTax for Mortgages'

Project Grow

Vouch: The First Social Network for Credit