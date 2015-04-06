Islamic Development Bank Group Marks Its Presence In Tunisia
President of IDB Group Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Ali, Mohammed Felloouse, CEO, El Wifack, Khaled Al Aboodi, CEO, ICD.The Islamic Development Bank Group’s (IDBG) private sector wing, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICDB), has signed an advisory services contract with Tunisian leasing firm El Wifack. The partnership will see El Wifack transition its services into becoming an Islamic financial institution that will have an authorized capital of about 150 million Tunisian dinars (US$77.8 million). ICDB’s consultancy role won’t be miniscule in this process- they’ve prepared seven teams to handle every aspect of the conversation process, from accounting and finance to human resources and marketing.