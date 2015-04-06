Sin Is in at These Booming Eateries

Following the model pioneered by the Hooters chain with scantily clad waitresses and ice cold beer, Twin Peaks saw sales soar 45 percent last year. That made it the fastest-growing full-service large chain in America, according to Technomic's top 500 restaurants report.

Two other chains, Tilted Kilt and Fogo de Chão, also made the top five fastest-growing restaurant chains.

"We talk about weapons of mass distraction as one of our branding points," said Kristen J. Colby, Twin Peaks' senior director of marketing, in a phone interview.

The chain sees itself as the "ultimate sports lodge" with TVs everywhere and classic, made-from-scratch bar food, such as Buffalo wings, and more adventurous picks like a venison chili burgers.

Twin Peaks is the fastest growing member of the "breastaurant" restaurant category of chains that prove sex appeal can help drive meal appeal. Competitor Tilted Kilt recorded total sales that fell just shy of Twin Peaks' last year. It also clocked 19 percent sales growth last year with a Celtic-themed sports bar concept.

"I think people are looking for more," said Ron Lynch, president and founder of Tilted Kilt's franchising brand. "If they are going to spend hard-earned money, they want to get good food and be entertained at the same time."

Lynch stressed that Tilted Kilt, which began in Las Vegas, did not just set out to copy Hooters, an early forerunner of the "breastaurant" category. One requirement of waitresses is they have to fit in the chain's costumes.

"[I]t's extra small, small, medium, and we don't make a large," Lynch said.