My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Advertising

Groups Urge FTC to Investigate YouTube Kids Video App

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Groups Urge FTC to Investigate YouTube Kids Video App
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

A coalition of consumer and children advocacy groups plans to urge federal regulators to investigate a YouTube video app aimed at children that the groups say disregards long-established safeguards limiting advertising to young audiences.

The YouTube Kids app, which was released in February, blends video programming and ads in ways that deceive children and parents, according to the groups, which include the Center for Digital Democracy, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Consumers Union.

The groups will send a letter to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday asking it to examine whether the app violates rules prohibiting unfair and deceptive marketing practices.

"The videos provided to children on YouTube Kids intermix commercial and other content in ways that are deceptive and unfair to children and would not be permitted to be shown on broadcast or cable television," reads the letter.

Google Inc-owned YouTube, the world's most popular video website, launched the app earlier this year to provide families with a version of its service that it said was safer and easier for kids to use.

The selection of videos features in the app is limited to content that is appropriate for younger audiences, and the app features parental control settings that can restrict viewing time and Web search capabilities.

The critics' letter said that YouTube's Kids app, which it said is listed on the Apple iTunes store for children aged 5 and under, features several "branded channels" for companies such as fast-food company McDonald's Corp and toymaker Mattel Inc's Fisher-Price brand.

Those channels mix programming, such as a cartoon about a children's character, with ads for toys based on the same character, a practice the groups said is not permitted on television.

While YouTube promised not to include food and beverage commercials in the app, the letter cites examples such as 30-second television ads for McDonald's Happy Meals that is included among the videos on the fast-food company's special "channel."

The letter also said that YouTube does not make clear when the "user-generated videos" featured on the app, such as videos of children excitedly un-wrapping new toys, are in fact paid endorsements in which the creators of the video were compensated by toy companies or media companies.

"We worked with numerous partners and child advocacy groups when developing YouTube Kids. While we are always open to feedback on ways to improve the app, we were not contacted directly by the signers of this letter and strongly disagree with their contentions," a Youtube spokeswoman told Reuters.

Representatives at Mattel and McDonald's did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

(Additional reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Anupaam Dwivedi)

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Advertising

Creating LinkedIn Ads That Convert Like Crazy

Advertising

Advertising is Changing -- Know How to Lean into the Change

Here's the Ad for Pre-Rolled Joints ABC Wouldn't Air During the Oscars