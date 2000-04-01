Seeing Red

Online tool for tracking and sorting billable hours and expenses

Do you bill time? Red Gorilla (www.redgorilla.com) may have the tool you've dreamed about-it offers fast,Web-based methods for capturing and sorting billable hours and expenses. The price? Gorilla Web is free, and so are e-mailed invoices to your clients. Just track your time, then click a few buttons and off an invoice goes. Need hard copies of invoices? For $4.95 per month, Gorilla Biller will send out invoices via fax or U.S. mail.

