City Search

Tracking your e-mail

April 1, 2000 1 min read

People often fight over which town is tops, but definitive answers-based on exhaustive research in demographical and statistical categories-are yours for free at BestPlaces.net (www.bestplaces.net). Use this data shrewdly, and it becomes an invaluable marketing tools. Want to know which cities have lots of crime, get plenty of rain, or have high (or low) costs of living? Scroll through this site and the answers will be yours. And don't miss the site's critique of various "best cities" articles in leading business mags, found at http://www.bestplaces.net/html/reviews_commentary.html.

To contact Robert McGarvey e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.