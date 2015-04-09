My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hiring

NFL Names 41-Year-Old Mother of Three Its First Full-Time Female Referee

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
NFL Names 41-Year-Old Mother of Three Its First Full-Time Female Referee
Image credit: NFL | Youtube
Sarah Thomas, the NFL's first full-time female official.
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Among the nine new referees that the NFL has announced for its 2015 season is a historic candidate: 41-year-old Mississippi native Sarah Thomas, who will be the league’s first full-time female official since its formation in 1920.

Having played college basketball at the University of Mobile, Thomas became introduced to refereeing after tagging along with her older brother to a football officiating meeting almost 20 years ago.

“I said, 'Can girls do that?'” she recalled in a recent interview with the NFL. “He said, 'I guess so, sis -- the meeting starts at 6.'”

Related: NFL Veteran-Turned-Entrepreneur Says Adaptability Is Key to a Winning Game Plan

Thomas has been calling games ever since -- from high school to college -- and also works as a pharmaceutical representative, according to the NFL. She is married with three children.

She says she’s encountered surprisingly little resistance in her career, and never intended to be a trailblazer. “I'll just say, for anybody, male or female, go and do something because you love it,” she says, “not because you're wanting to prove somebody wrong or you want recognition for it."

Which isn’t to say that the historic hire won’t present unique challenges. When she was first tapped to officiate college games, for instance, conference executives used Thomas’ initials and suggested she tuck her blonde hair in a cap so as not to stand out.

Related: NFL Launches First Official YouTube Channel Days Before Super Bowl Kickoff

While at least some fans, players and coaches may be wont to question a woman’s place on the field, Thomas says -- especially as tensions roil amid controversial calls -- the NFL insists she’s the perfect pick.

"She's a former athlete, she's comfortable on the football field, she doesn't back down," said Dean Blandino, the NFL's vice president of officiating, who added that there are 10 to 15 other female referees on the league’s radar, who could be hired in coming years.

And at the end of the day, the league’s move might even serve to broaden football audiences. "I've had a lot of women tell me they're going to watch football now," Thomas says.

Related: 10 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership From the NFL's Greatest Coaches

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hiring

Buying Into These Myths Can Make for Bad Hiring Decisions

Hiring

6 Ideas For How You Can Avoid Making Any More Bad Hires

Hiring

I've Been Hiring People for 10 Years, and I Still Swear by a Simple Rule: If Someone Doesn't Send a Thank-You Email, Don't Hire Them.