Google

Is Your Site Mobile Ready for Google's Big Algorithm Change? (Infographic)

Is Your Site Mobile Ready for Google's Big Algorithm Change? (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock | Entrepreneur
Guest Writer
CEO & Founder of SumAll.com
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google's got some huge changes coming to its SEO algorithm next week.

Mobile-friendly websites will be more important than ever for business searchability. The team at SumAll reviewed the upcoming changes and made this handy infographic with tips for businesses.

Click to Enlarge

Is Your Site Mobile Ready for Google's Big Algorithm Change? (Infographic)

