To The Max

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Call it your electronic secretary. The Altus Qbe Personal Computing Tablet offers all the tools found in a desktop computer-but with the mobility of a wireless handheld device. Weighing in at close to five pounds, it comes with a 13.3-inch active-matrix color display and handwriting-recognition software to support a pen, a detachable 270K-pixel color CCD digital camera and VoiceExpress speech-recognition technology. Upload your dictated documents over the system's 56 Kbps modem. It's equipped with a Pentium II Dixon 400 MHz processor, an 8GB hard drive and 128MB memory (all upgradeable), either a CD-RW or DVD-ROM drive and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Encased in an ergonomic ABS plastic, magnesium and molded-rubber shell for maximum protection, the Qbe Tablet looks simply smashing.

Model: Altus Qbe Personal Computing Tablet

Manufacturer: Aqcess Technologies

Phone: (888) 818-0055

Web Site:www.qbenet.com

Street price: $3,495

