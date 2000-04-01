Get Connected

Xircom CreditCard Modem 56-GlobalACCESS

April 1, 2000 1 min read

Accessing the Internet while anywhere in the world is simple with the Xircom CreditCard Modem 56-GlobalACCESS. With downloadable RealView software, it's easy to install, configure and manage everything from a single interface. Its hassle-free, built-in connector system eliminates cumbersome cables, and features like BatterySave preserve your battery by automatically shifting into a low-power sleep mode when not in use. More important, it autonegotiates modem speeds up to 56 Kbps, and its GSM/AMPS cellular capabilities let you read e-mail from any location by using your cell phone.

Model: CreditCard Modem 56-GlobalACCESS

Manufacturer: Xircom

Phone: (800) 438-4526

Web Site:www.xircom.com

Street price: $209