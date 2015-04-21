5 Ways to Tell If You're Doing Social Media Right

April 21, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some entrepreneurs are complete naturals when it comes to expressing themselves through social media, but some people need a little help to put themselves out there and reap the rewards that digital has to offer them.

Related: 8 Social-Media Sins That Are Sure to Get You Unfriended and Unfollowed

When we do personal branding work with company clients, they often ask how they'll know whether they are doing the right thing. Quite rightly, they’re wondering how they measure the success of the time and effort they’re putting into their personal brands and social engagement.

Here are five criteria we give that will help them -- and you! -- understand if you're doing social media right: