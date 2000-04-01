The Skinny
The Actius PC-A800 Super Slim Notebook is ideal for mobile
professionals. The sleek case holds a
366 MHz Mobile Pentium II processor, 64MB SDRAM (expandable to 192MB), an 8.1GB hard drive and a bay for either a 24-speed CD-ROM or a swappable floppy drive. A dual-mode ITU V.90/K56Flex modem also comes standard, along with the 13.3-inch XGA active-matrix LCD display, featuring Sharp's new AGLR(anti-glare/low-reflection) technology for maximum viewing capabilities, regardless of lighting conditions. A lithium-ion battery and a Universal Auto-Sensing AC adaptor allow for extended periods of remote power. The optional MiniDock port replicator ensures easy connection with desktop peripherals.
Model: Actius PC-A800 Super Slim Notebook
Manufacturer: Sharp Electronics
Phone: (800) BE-SHARP
Web Site:www.mobilemall.com
Street price: $2,699