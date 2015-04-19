My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Psychology

What Your Handwriting May Reveal About Your Confidence, Creativity and Health (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Your Handwriting May Reveal About Your Confidence, Creativity and Health (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

When it comes to graphology, or the study of how one’s handwriting can divulge latent personality traits, analysts suggest paying special attention to the letters 'i,' 't,' 'o' and 's.'

Do you dot your 'i's with an open circle? According to the below infographic, created by the National Pen Company, you might be a child-like visionary. Short 't' crosses, on the other hand, can indicate laziness and a lack of determination, while closed-off 'o's tend to denote introversion and wide, cursive 's's suggest you might not be following your heart.

While the principles behind graphology can seem overtly obvious, and the field is often dismissed as a pseudoscience, believers suggest that handwriting analysis can even provide a glimpse into critical medical issues. Writing with varying pressure can be an indicator of high blood pressure, for instance, and erratically slanted letters can be a symptom of schizophrenia.

Related: This Handy Robot Holds a Pen and Writes Exactly Like You Do

For more tidbits, check out the infographic below:

Click to Enlarge+

What Your Handwriting May Reveal About Your Confidence, Creativity and Health (Infographic)

Related: For a Memory Boost, Ditch the Laptop and Write It Down by Hand

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Psychology

5 Psychology Hacks That Increase Website Conversions

Ready For Anything

This Is Why You Should (Almost) Always Go for It on Fourth Down But Seldom Do

Psychology

6 Psychology-Based Tips to Boost Your Sales