Humor

Live Hangout Today at 3:30 p.m. ET With Comedian Tig Notaro

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Tig Notaro’s comedy act is known for blending humor and humanity. A breakthrough set in 2012 shared a cancer diagnosis -- as well as a string of other traumas -- to rapt crowd. Just last year, she performed topless after a double masectomy, all to a crowd that focused on her every word.

Recently, she performed sets at fan’s homes, yards and basements across the country. The filmed encounters are the basis for the documentary Knock, Knock: It’s Tig Notaro that will air on Showtime tonight at 9 p.m. ET. She’ll chat with us at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon in a live Google hangout about what she’s learned about using humor to build connections in any situation.

You can also watch this Hangout live on our Google+ and YouTube channels.

Related: Improv and Comedy Can Infuse Companies With an Inventive Spirit

