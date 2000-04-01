Small Wonder
The new VAIO PCV-L630 Slimtop LDC Computer comes with a 600 MHz Pentium III processor, a 17GB hard drive and 128MB SDRAM. It's perfect for desktop presentations-not only because of its speed, but also because of its high-quality, 15-inch LCD display, located atop an easy-to-maneuver, two-hinge pedestal. The Slimtop includes a multimedia software bundle that includes Sony PictureGear and Adobe Premiere LE. There are plenty of ports for adding peripherals, including two USB and i.LINK ports. An ATI 128 Pro 4XL graphics card enables 3-D graphics rendering and viewing.
Model: VAIO PCV-L630 Slimtop LCD computer
Manufacturer: Sony
Phone: (888) 315-SONY
Web Site:http://www.sony.com/pc
Street price: $2,699