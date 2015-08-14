8 Luxe Innovations That Prove You Made It

August 14, 2015 4 min read

It’s ok to reward yourself when you’ve made it big. We’ve assembled this wishlist to keep you motivated about the future you’re building for yourself.

1. A self-driving Mercedes.

Image credit: Mercedes-Benz

Sure, you could have driver and a town car on retainer, but what about a vehicle that can self-drive you in style? It isn't on the market yet, but Mercedes-Benz recently rolled out its F 015 Luxury in Motion concept car, a sleek ride that wouldn’t look out of place in Wayne Manor. It comes complete with comfortable lounge chairs and interconnected display screens that you can control just by looking at them.

2. Electric skateboard.

Image credit: ZBoard | Facebook

If the Mercedes isn't your scene or just want to zip around your company's undoubtedly expansive campus, the motorized ZBoard 2 electric skateboard retails starting at $1,199 can go up to 20 miles per hour. Thanks to optional head and taillights, night rides are no problem.

3. Always cold cocktails.

Image credit: Yanko Design

When you’re ready to toast your success, don’t accept a watered-down drink. Design firm Yanko Design has created a Chilling Sip Stick, a drink cooling stirrer that you can use instead of ice. (I mean, ice is great, but you’re on to better things now.) The stick is would be rechargeable and comes with a tiny on/off switch and a cooling panel that lets you set your drink’s temperature.

4. Smart helmet.

Image credit: Skully

The Skully AR-1 ($1,499) is a smart helmet with a rearview camera that helps wearers expand their range of vision. It comes complete with a GPS system that’s accessible through a transparent Heads-Up Display that also shows the rider information about weather and traffic ahead.

5. Superhero-style belt.

Image credit: Emily Price | Entrepreneur

Belty, a prototype made by French tech startup Emiota , comes with an electric motorized buckle that knows when to tighten or loosen your pants to make you the most comfortable whatever you're doing. A corresponding app helps you monitor your steps and fitness goals, but if you’re so stuffed you can’t adjust your belt, you might not need that.

6. Statement smartwatch.

Image credit: Kairos Watches | Vimeo

Kairos Watches wants to turn classic statement watches from big names like Rolex or Cartier into something a little smarter. Just replace your watch bracelet with the special company's Tband, a device equipped with Bluetooth technology that allows the wearer to get e-mails, texts and notifications from apps like Facebook and Twitter.

7. High-end happy hour.

Image credit: Picobrew | Facebook

Fancy yourself a beer connoisseur? For $1,999, you could have your own personal, internet-connected brewery right in your kitchen or break room. The PicoBrew Zymatic is an automatic home brewer that takes up about the same space as a microwave. Choose from 40 recipes, load in your ingredients and brew up to 2.5 gallons of beer for your fancy launch party.

8. Fancy flight.

Image credit: Etihad Airways | Youtube

If you happen to fly to London via Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, you can buy a one-way ticket for $21,000 to get "The Residence" experience. The ticket gets you a chauffeur to drive you to the check-in lounge, and service on the plane from a butler and a gourmet chef. You’ll enjoy it all from your three room suite which includes a living room, private bathroom and a bedroom.