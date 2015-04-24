My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

EMV

Everything Your Business Needs to Know About the EMV Mandate

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
VP of Abtek
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
New and major credit card processing procedures are set to change the way we do business, thanks to the 2015 EMV Compliance Mandate.

The U.S. is the world's final market to become EMV-compliant. Our adoption and accessibility to the technology will likely transform all industries that depend upon processing payments via credit cards.

Is your company ready?

Related: PayPal Partners With Microsoft to Bring Its Card Reader to Windows Devices

What's EMV compliance anyway?

EMV is an acronym for Europay, MasterCard and Visa -- the “big three” of globally standardized circuit payment cards that use a chip. These chips are used for ATMs, credit card terminals and digital registers. The EMV Compliance Mandate updates the cards' internal mechanics, and any provider using EMV-reading software will need to comply, too.

Fewer data breaches

The new mandates will actually help credit card processing to become more stable and secure.

Participating U.S. merchants will be required to maintain full software and hardware upgrades, increasing their edge against data breaches. The mandate promotes immediate liability focus on the party containing “lesser” technology. In short: A consumer using old EMV technology will be recognized as at fault in the event of fraud.

And because companies will maintain "higher" technology than surrounding entities and consumers, this will add further protection, as the superior technology will likely outrun malicious data breaches. The new EMV technology renders extracted information useless.

Related: 4 Reasons Merchants Should Make the Switch to EMV Now

The new liability shift

The EMV Compliance Mandate isn't just a software update. Its attached Liability Shift may affect your business's transaction policies. USAVisa.com contains the shift's entire workings, and, as per their description: “When a transaction occurs using chip technology, any liability for counterfeit fraud, though unlikely, would follow current Visa Operating Regulations.”

In other words, this shift will greatly reduce your business's fraud liability, assuming your software and hardware is up-to-date. If and when fraud occurs, new standards will neutralize losses while protecting you from liability. Within the financing world, such a shift is incredibly significant: Reduced liability and expenses can be re-balanced and shifted to other business areas.

Fewer fraud-related chargebacks

Historically, credit transaction authentication and completion has been tied to fraudulent chargebacks. However, EMV's updated technology will reduce fraud-related chargebacks due to the following mechanics:

  • Increased protection against card skimming
  • Increased protection from magnetic strips
  • Dynamic authentication possibilities

Reduced fraudulent charges similarly boost a company's ability to reallocate resources. While merchant services should always be treated with high security, EMV compliance will greatly enhance a business's processing and transaction flexibility and security.

Staying aware: adapting to the change

Point-of-sale security is still important, and maintaining a healthy workplace promotes sustainability and protection. To ensure your employees and relevant decision-makers are up-to-speed with new security standards, it's important to:

  • Create a relevant business plan before changing to new technology
  • Immediately migrate to new EMV standards
  • Train product awareness

New hardware and software changes may take time for adoption, but supporting network connectivity and internal effectiveness will ensure heightened protection. It'll put your business ahead of the curve, security-wise.

Related: EMV, CNP, OMG: Big Things Are on the Way for Financial Tech

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Businesses

The Top 6 Small-Business Trends on the Rise

Payments

The EMV Card Deadline Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare Your Business.

PayPal

PayPal Partners With Microsoft to Bring Its Card Reader to Windows Devices