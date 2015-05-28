Entrepreneur and CultureIQ Are Searching for the Top Company Cultures
Update: The application window for the 2015 list has closed.
We have teamed up with CultureIQ, a business providing company culture-management software, to bring you our first-annual Top Company Cultures list.
We are looking for companies that instill a high-performance culture in the workplace. These environments encourage employees' growth and development, outperform competitors, provide mentorship opportunities, exceed expectations and get results. (And no, ping-pong tables, bourbon hours and nap pods won't cut it.)
Not only will your company have a chance to shine on our list and receive recognition (and bragging rights) but your business will also be part of an exclusive group: the Entrepreneur community. Your company will be attached to the largest entrepreneurial platform of its kind, plus may have the opportunity to be featured in follow-up posts and contribute to the online publication.
The submission is completely free but CultureIQ does provide additional features for a fee (this will not affect your scoring or ranking).
Requirements:
- Company must have at least 25 employees
- Company must have been founded before Jan. 1, 2014
- Company must be headquartered in the United States of America
- Primary contact must use their company email address to sign up
The list will be published this fall and the application process will close on Aug. 30.