Entrepreneur and CultureIQ Are Searching for the Top Company Cultures

May 28, 2015

Update: The application window for the 2015 list has closed.

We have teamed up with CultureIQ, a business providing company culture-management software, to bring you our first-annual Top Company Cultures list.

We are looking for companies that instill a high-performance culture in the workplace. These environments encourage employees' growth and development, outperform competitors, provide mentorship opportunities, exceed expectations and get results. (And no, ping-pong tables, bourbon hours and nap pods won't cut it.)

Not only will your company have a chance to shine on our list and receive recognition (and bragging rights) but your business will also be part of an exclusive group: the Entrepreneur community. Your company will be attached to the largest entrepreneurial platform of its kind, plus may have the opportunity to be featured in follow-up posts and contribute to the online publication.

The submission is completely free but CultureIQ does provide additional features for a fee (this will not affect your scoring or ranking).

Requirements:

Company must have at least 25 employees

Company must have been founded before Jan. 1, 2014

Company must be headquartered in the United States of America

Primary contact must use their company email address to sign up

The list will be published this fall and the application process will close on Aug. 30.