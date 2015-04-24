Listen Up: Philips Mobilizes Your Music

April 24, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Party over here... or over there. With the BR-1X portable speaker by Philips you can take and share your music almost anywhere. This tough, portable, Bluetooth speaker has a thick, rubber casing, a 3.5 millimeter input and a built-in microphone that allows you to use it as a speakerphone.

Image credit: Philips

With wOOx loudspeaker technology and two different sound modes (indoor and outdoor) the “brick” sounds good in any environment. BR-1X comes in a variety of colors, and you can also chain speakers together to create your own sound system and keep the party pumpin’.