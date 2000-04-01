Epson America's Expression 1600 Pro Scanner

April 1, 2000 1 min read

Scanned graphics are almost indistinguishable from original images with the Expression 1600 Pro Scanner. The fastest in its class, the Expression is able to scan 8.5 x 11.7-inch photographs at 300 dpi in as little as 20 seconds-and with exceptional detail and color precision. It can provide up to 1,600 x 3,200 dpi true hardware resolution, and its MonacoEZcolor 1.5 application makes color calibration between scanner, monitor and printer seamless, thanks to a wizard-based interface. Included is Adobe Photoshop 5.0 LE, NewSoft Presto! PageManager and Xerox TextBridge Classic OCR. The Expression comes with a transparency unit; a one-year limited warranty applies.

Model: Expression 1600 Pro Scanner

Manufacturer: Epson America

Phone: (800) GO-EPSON

Web Site:www.epson.com

Street price: $1,099