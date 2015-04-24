My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Carriers

Google's New Cellphone Service Might Have the Best Data Plan Anyone Has Ever Offered

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google's New Cellphone Service Might Have the Best Data Plan Anyone Has Ever Offered
Image credit: SplitShire
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

You pay only for the data you use.

How nice does that sound?

Unfortunately, none of the major US wireless carriers offer that. But Google's new wireless service called Project Fi does.

Here's the pricing scheme: You pay $20 a month for unlimited calls, texting, mobile hotspot usage, and international coverage. Then you pay $10 for every gigabyte of data you want to use in a month.

If you don't use all the data you buy, Google refunds you the difference. No other wireless carrier does that.

To use Google's example:

Let's say you go with 3GB for $30 and only use 1.4GB one month. You'll get $16 back, so you only pay for what you use.

Simple.

It's a great deal. T-Mobile and AT&T let you roll over unused data to the next month, but you still have to pay the full price for that data regardless of whether you end up using it. AT&T and Verizon also charge you extra if you go over your data plan. Google is the only company willing to refund you in cash for the data you don't use.

Now for the caveats.

Project Fi is available only in limited areas in the US, and it works only on the Nexus 6 phone, which is made by Motorola. There aren't any immediate plans to open Project Fi to other devices like the iPhone quite yet. Google is also using Sprint and T-Mobile's networks to host the data, but Sprint and T-Mobile generally have poorer coverage compared with AT&T and Verizon.

That said, it's a step in the right direction. And if Project Fi or something like it grows big enough, it could entice big carriers like AT&T and Verizon to offer more-consumer-friendly pricing plans, too.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Verizon

Verizon Bringing Back Unlimited Data

Security

U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices

Mobile Apps

Tapping Into the Expanding Mobile Opportunities of Emerging Markets