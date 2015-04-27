Educating Execs: S. P. Jain School of Global Management, Dubai, UAE

April 27, 2015 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“Our goal is simple- to craft global business leaders for the 21st century. We are young, modern, and ranked among the very best business schools in the world.” According to Professor Christopher Abraham, head of S. P. Jain School of Global Management's Dubai Campus and Senior Vice-President, Institutional Development, his school’s MBA programs focus on “a holistic approach to business education,” which it has branded as (and copyrighted as) Business Education 2.0. “While we believe concepts and knowledge are mandatory, equal emphasis is given to global intelligence and real-world skills,” he says. “For any entrepreneur or wannabe entrepreneur, this holistic offering gives them the required competence and confidence by equipping them with a practical toolkit that encompasses all the required functional and strategic skills, as well as the knowledge required for an entrepreneur.”

Professor Christopher Abraham, head of S. P. Jain's Dubai Campus. Image credit: S. P. Jain School of Global Management

One of S. P. Jain’s noteworthy endeavors toward encouraging entrepreneurship among its students has been its Global Family Managed Business program, which is geared toward participants who hail from existing family businesses, and encourages them to start their own enterprises after its completion. Another initiative is the “Doing Business” program, which offers practical modules of doing business in the Middle East, India, Singapore and Australia. “We are also currently in the process of designing a unique program which would encourage students and aspiring SMEs to look at starting their own businesses,” Prof. Abraham adds. “This is planned in conjunction with other institutions involved in SME development.”