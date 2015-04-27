Watch This Whiz Kid Solve a Rubik's Cube Faster Than You Can Read This Headline (VIDEO)

April 27, 2015 2 min read

When Hungarian architecture professor Erno Rubik invented the Rubik’s Cube 41 years ago, it took him well over a month to solve it. Pennsylvania high school student Collin Burns just solved the cube in 5.253 seconds.





The 15-year-old aspiring theoretical physicist beat the previous world record for a traditional 3x3x3 cube by a hair, a mighty impressive one. The mop-topped speed demon was nearly a third of a second faster than the previous world champ, Mats Valk, who solved it in 5.55 seconds in 2013.

Related: Arby's Breaks the Record for Longest Commercial

In case you’re the fact-checking type, you might like to know that the new world record was set using a regulation, pre-scrambled cube at an official World Cube Association (WCA) competition at Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown, Penn. Burns, a ninth-grader and a resident of Warrington, Penn., hosted the event at the high school with a friend. He doesn’t attend the school himself, as he's homeschooled, his mother, Lisa Burns, told Entrepreneur today.

“He’s riding high,” Lisa Burns said, “fielding calls from friends and family in the cubing community and feeling really good. He has the North American record, but pushed forward for the world record and we’re really proud of him.”

Related: 12 World Records You Can Break During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)

A spokesperson for the WCA confirmed the new record over the weekend, so the victory is officially on the up-and-up. "To our best knowledge, it has been performed in an official competition, with all the rules being followed, even the scramble has been checked for its correctness," the official told Mashable.

To witness Burns’s moment of glory yourself, check out the video below. Warning: You might want to turn down your volume or cover your ears. Teenage shrieks of joy are loud. Very, very loud.

For comparison, here’s a look at the record Burns one-upped:

Sure, Burns and Valk are crazy-fast, but they’re still not as swift as this robot. The Lego rig solved the cube in just 3.253 seconds last year.

Related: Meet Y Combinator's Bold Whiz Kid Boss