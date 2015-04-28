Uber Competitor Gett Adds New Delivery Categories in 32 Cities Around the World

April 28, 2015 3 min read

The technology that powers ride-hailing services connects drivers with people who need to go places. Gett, a global competitor to Uber, is leveraging that transportation technology infrastructure and expanding into new categories.

If you can order a car to take you from your apartment to a party across town, then why couldn’t you use that same app to instead, stop and pick up sushi, chocolate and wine and bring the party to you?

That’s exactly what London-headquartered Gett has been working on for the last year. And in July, the ridesharing company will launch the new application of this technology. While Gett hasn’t disclosed exactly whether its first product will be food, beauty or home services, eventually the company says it wants to have all three versions available.

Related: Gett Is Playing Serious Hardball to Win Drivers From Uber

“Gett is expanding into new verticals -- think Gett Pizza, Gett Sushi, Gett Grocery, Gett Wine, Gett Flowers, Gett Dry Cleaning and Gett Plumber,” said Gett founder and CEO Shahar Waiser in a statement. “We plan to become the first app you tap to gett essential things done. Everyone will use it and no one will remember how they coped without it.”

Launched in 2010 as GetTaxi, the company has recently rebranded to be just Gett, a move that gives the brand room to expand to transportation segments beyond ferrying humans between their destinations. Gett currently operates in 32 cities around the world, including New York City, London and Moscow, and has 20,000 drivers.

Related: Uber in Hot Water Again Over Surge Pricing Revelations

Like any up-and-coming ridesharing company these days, Gett is up against the 800-pound gorilla in the room, Uber. Its strategy is to pounce on areas where Uber gets the most criticism; for instance, Gett is consistently is positioning itself as the “surge-free” ride-hailing option. That’s primarily because Uber has taken a lot of heat for its controversial surge pricing policy, where the costs of rides vary depending on relative levels of demand at the particular moment.

With its new rollout of delivering products and services, Gett is making a bold play in the battle against Uber. Uber has, at various times, experimented with goods and services-related delivery programs including programs that provide helicopters on demand, help people move large cargo from one point to another and deliver toilet paper to your doorstep. None of those pilot programs have become part of Uber’s permanent repertoire, though.