My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Baltimore

Baltimore Unrest Affects Businesses, MLB and NFL Teams

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Baltimore Unrest Affects Businesses, MLB and NFL Teams
Image credit: Veggies | Wikimedia
4 min read
Brought to you by Fortune Magazine

Baltimore officials looked to restore calm in the city Tuesday, hours after violence and looting erupted following several days of mostly peaceful protests over the death of a man in police custody.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Baltimore Monday evening while also activating the National Guard after roughly 20 police officers were injured and 235 people were arrested amid widespread rioting and arson in parts of the city. The city’s unrest has dominated national television news and social media.

Carmelo Anthony and Ray Lewis, two famous athletes with strong Baltimore ties, both took to social media to call for an end to violence while The Apprentice host Donald Trump grabbed an opportunity to, at least partly, blame the riots on President Barack Obama. In a speech on Tuesday, Obama said there was “no excuse” for Monday’s violence and looting in Baltimore, calling the actions of rioters “counterproductive.”

A number of small businesses were vandalized and looted in Baltimore during the Monday riots, with the destruction of a local CVS drugstore getting a fair amount of media coverage. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, CVS noted that some of the company’s store in the city had been closed “due to nearby protest activity” while the company added that its “priority is to maintain a safe environment for employees and serve our customers with medical needs in Baltimore.”


The CVS Twitter scroll also included a phone number for Baltimore residents looking for prescription information.

As Fortune noted earlier, Baltimore is the largest American city without the headquarters of any company on the most recent Fortune 500 list. The lack of a major headquarters underscores the complaints about economic imbalance in Baltimore and its role in the unrest. But still, many Fortune 500 companies have satellite offices in the city. And Baltimore is the home to a number of large companies, some of which were impacted by the violence.

Legg Mason and T. Rowe Price, two investment firms with headquarters in the city, both kept their downtown offices open on Tuesday, though employees of both firms were encouraged to work from home. Sports apparel company Under Armour also has its headquarters in Baltimore, but the company did not immediately respond to Fortune‘s request for comment.

(Another local company McCormick & Sons — which makes the iconic Old Bay seasoning — chose Tuesday to announce the site of its new headquarters in nearby Hunt Valley, Md. after the spice and seasonings company previously threatened to move its operations, and its 2,100 employees, out of state.)

Baltimore’s professional sports teams were also affected by the city’s recent strife. The Baltimore Orioles opted to postpone home games on Monday and Tuesday. The team still plans to play ball on Wednesday, but that game against the Chicago White Sox will be played in front of an empty stadium as Orioles Park at Camden Yards will not be open to the public, the team said in a press release.


Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens cancelled an NFL Draft event the team planned to host Thursday evening in order to respect the 10 p.m. curfew city officials will be enforcing through the end of the week.


While Gov. Hogan promised on Tuesday that there would not be a repeat of Monday’s violence, many Baltimore residents joined forces in a volunteer effort during the day to begin the massive undertaking of cleaning up damage from the previous night, when the city reported nearly 20 separate structural fires and more than 140 vehicular fires.


More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

This Week in Weed: You Won't Believe Our Last Story!

Community building

How the Power of Entrepreneurial Relationships Is Rebuilding Baltimore

Entrepreneur Mindset

How to Escape From the Prison of Negative Thinking