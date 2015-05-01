Lifestyle

LEGOLAND Water Park Planned For Dubai

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
LEGOLAND Water Park Planned For Dubai
Image credit: LEGOLAND
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you like theme parks and have an affinity for LEGO, this might be your new happy place. U.K.-based Merlin Entertainments plc, the company behind the global chain of LEGO-themed parks, is partnering with Dubai Parks and Resorts to bring the first LEGOLAND Water Park to the Middle East- in addition to the bigger LEGOLAND Dubai theme park opening next year. Targeted at children ages two to 12 (although we know that won’t stop adults from visiting as well), the water theme park will feature well-known attractions including the LEGO Wave Pool, Build-A-Raft where guests can build their own personalized LEGO raft, and the Imagination Station that lets children build toy constructions and test endurance against water flow. Currently in Denmark, U.K., the U.S., Germany and Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai –a AED10.5 billion worth project- is to have six themed lands: LEGO City, Adventure, LEGO Kingdom, LEGO Create, LEGO Factory and Miniland, displaying LEGO-replicated trademark buildings and structures from the Middle East. Along with Dubai, Merlin Entertainments plc also has projects under development in Japan and South Korea.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

Get In Gear: Fitbit Versa 2

Lifestyle

Why Being Kind to Yourself Is Key to Entrepreneurial Success

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Moschino