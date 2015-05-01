LEGOLAND Water Park Planned For Dubai

May 1, 2015 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you like theme parks and have an affinity for LEGO, this might be your new happy place. U.K.-based Merlin Entertainments plc, the company behind the global chain of LEGO-themed parks, is partnering with Dubai Parks and Resorts to bring the first LEGOLAND Water Park to the Middle East- in addition to the bigger LEGOLAND Dubai theme park opening next year. Targeted at children ages two to 12 (although we know that won’t stop adults from visiting as well), the water theme park will feature well-known attractions including the LEGO Wave Pool, Build-A-Raft where guests can build their own personalized LEGO raft, and the Imagination Station that lets children build toy constructions and test endurance against water flow. Currently in Denmark, U.K., the U.S., Germany and Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai –a AED10.5 billion worth project- is to have six themed lands: LEGO City, Adventure, LEGO Kingdom, LEGO Create, LEGO Factory and Miniland, displaying LEGO-replicated trademark buildings and structures from the Middle East. Along with Dubai, Merlin Entertainments plc also has projects under development in Japan and South Korea.