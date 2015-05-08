5 Cases of PR Done Right (Infographic)

May 8, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Consumers are very in tune with how they perceive organizations’ images.

Their perceptions correlate with the choices leaders and brand managers make, no matter how minute they may seem. We live in a time where a brand’s image reflects its longevity and success. That's why it’s so important for companies to develop and maintain positive public relations.

Whether it’s a new trend in a specific market or a tweet gone horribly wrong, virtually nothing goes unnoticed by the ever-expanding public eye.



Mistakes surface and go viral and social sharing puts those mistakes right in front of people's eyes on a day-to-day or even minute-to-minute basis. As technology continues to progress, it continually integrates itself into daily life, which makes PR that much more important and prominent.

The following infographic from George Washington University’s Master’s in Strategic Public Relations Program highlights five cases in which organizations successfully walked the tight rope. They may not have done everything perfectly, but the end result was positive.