My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Should You Lead the Company You Started?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Should You Lead the Company You Started?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: Am I the right leader for my startup?

A: They’re creative visionaries, sure, but not all entrepreneurs are equipped to run the companies they start. Randy Nelson, author of The Second Decision: The Qualified Entrepreneur, suggests this three-step approach to deciding whether or not you should stay at the helm of your company.

1. Surround yourself with independent advisors. Nelson, who sold two businesses he founded, says he relied on CEO peer groups for input. The goal is to better assess your own strengths and weaknesses. 

2. Acknowledge your shortcomings, then act on them. “By becoming more self-aware,” Nelson says, “that’s saying to yourself, ‘I want to improve.’” He calls this step the transition from “I don’t know what I don’t know” to “I know what I don’t know.” 

3. Examine your motivation. At this point entrepreneurs know what needs to be done and can gauge not just their own ability, but their willingness. “Once you know all that,” Nelson says, “the third step is: Do I really want to do this?” Maybe it’s time to move on to something new. 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

5 Lessons From Billionaires That Your 'Startup Self' Should Follow

Leadership

Here's How Leaders Think Differently and Inspire Others

Leadership

Many Leaders Routinely Make These 4 Mistakes -- Do You?