Area code decoder

April 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Where's area code 727? 908? 818? And how many new area codes have been created just in the past two years? Used to be you could read your phone bill at a glance. But nowadays, almost nobody knows where all the area codes are. Decipher those mysterious area codes you hear in your voice mail, or see in ads and on phone bills, with a stop at this area code decoder (http://decoder.americom.com). Enter the three digits and-whoosh!-the geography appears on screen.