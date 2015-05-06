My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Zenefits, a 2-Year-Old Startup, Is Now Valued at $4.5 Billion

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Following a seismic $500 million funding round a mere two years after being founded, San Francisco software startup Zenefits has now zoomed into the billion-dollar valuation club, clocking in at $4.5 billion.

Launched in April 2013, Zenefits offers small and medium-sized business owners software to manage their HR needs, including payroll and health insurance. What differentiates the company from competitors is that it gives businesses this platform for free and instead generates revenue by collecting commissions from health care providers.

Zenefits’ Series C round was led by Fidelity and TPG, while bold-faced investors like Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary and Jared Leto -- a previous investor -- also participated.

Related: Warby Parker Joins Billion-Dollar Valuation Club After Latest $100 Million Funding Round

All told, Zenefits, which counts 1,000 total employees and says it expects to reach an annual run rate of $100 million by 2016, has raised $584 million in venture capital. Funds will be allocated towards bolstering its sales and marketing teams to build upon the 10,000 businesses Zenefits already services across 48 states, the company said.

“In my experience, the momentum that Zenefits has achieved in two years is unprecedented,” said Lars Dalgaard, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, in a statement. Zenefits marks Andreessen Horowitz’s biggest investment to date.

Zenefits was founded by tech wiz Laks Srini and the serial entrepreneur Parker Conrad, who previously founded SigFig, an online wealth management tool.

Related: Navdy, the 'Google Glass for Your Car,' Raises $20 Million

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

How These Minority Founders Got Tech Execs to Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are

Funding

5 Ways to Start a Business with Cheap or Free Money

Funding

3 Tips for Securing Funding From the Co-Founder of the All-New Premier Lacrosse League