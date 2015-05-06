9 of the Biggest Complaints About the Apple Watch

May 6, 2015 4 min read

The Apple Watch has only been available for a little more than a week, but early adopters and reviewers have already pointed out some of its shortcomings.

While many have described the Apple Watch as the best and most ambitious smartwatch yet, there's room for improvement.

6. The screen doesn't always light up when you want it to.

The Apple Watch's screen only turns on when you want it to. This can be helpful for saving its battery, but some early reviewers found that the screen didn't always light up exactly when it was supposed to. "Sometimes a subtle twist of your wrist will do, but sometimes it takes...more," Bloomberg's Joshua Topolsky wrote. He said he had to swing his wrist in an upward exaggerated motion many times.

7. One reviewer complained about slow performance.

The Verge's Nilay Patel wrote that the Apple Watch felt really slow to use. And he wasn't just talking about apps being buggy — he wrote that it "stutters" when loading notifications and that pulling location data from your iPhone takes a while.

8. Third party apps aren't that good yet, although that will likely change.

Several reviews talked about apps being sluggish, but that won't be the case soon enough. Reviewers, such as CNET's Scott Stein wrote that the current selection of third-party apps are a bit slow and limited. Our own Steve Kovach said "So far, there are about 3,500 apps available, and most stink." But, now that developers have actually had some time to get their hands on the watch, the next crop of Apple Watch apps will probably be better.

9. Some Apple Watch owners are saying the band makes their skin itchy.

On Reddit, one user said that the white Sport Band made his or her wrist itchy and irritated. Italian blog Ispazio also posted photos that claim to show red splotches on the wrists of Apple Watch owners. Apple's support page, however, says each material has gone through "extensive evaluation."