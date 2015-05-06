Apple Watch

9 of the Biggest Complaints About the Apple Watch

Image credit: Apple
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The Apple Watch has only been available for a little more than a week, but early adopters and reviewers have already pointed out some of its shortcomings. 

While many have described the Apple Watch as the best and most ambitious smartwatch yet, there's room for improvement. 

1. The heart rate monitor doesn't always work with tattoos.

Some Apple Watch owners have complained that the watch couldn't detect whether or not it's on your wrist if you had a tattoo. Following these reports, Apple has updated a portion of its Apple Watch page to say that tattoos may interfere with the watch's sensors. 
 

2. A few watch owners have complained that the Handoff feature doesn't work properly.

Handoff is supposed to let you pick up exactly where you left off when switching between your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Several watch owners have said the Handoff feature won't work on the Apple Watch, according to the Apple Support Communities. 
 

3. Some people are having a hard time charging the watch.

At the end of April, several users reported via Twitter and Apple's Support Communities that the watch wouldn't charge properly, according to 9to5Mac. The watch would connect to the charger properly, but nothing would happen. 
 

4. Others are saying the watch band won't lock properly.

There have been some reports that the Apple Watch won't lock into place as you switch bands, according to MacRumors. One MacRumors reader wrote that this problem occurred with the Sport band, while another said it happened with the Milanese Loop. 
 

5. Critics have said the interface is a bit confusing and difficult to use.

This is one of the complaints that appeared in early reviews of the Apple Watch. The New York Times' Farhad Manjoo said it was "slightly difficult to get the hang of the Apple Watch," especially because it's hard to remember which actions are available on which screens. 

 

6. The screen doesn't always light up when you want it to.

The Apple Watch's screen only turns on when you want it to. This can be helpful for saving its battery, but some early reviewers found that the screen didn't always light up exactly when it was supposed to. "Sometimes a subtle twist of your wrist will do, but sometimes it takes...more," Bloomberg's Joshua Topolsky wrote.  He said he had to swing his wrist in an upward exaggerated motion many times. 

7. One reviewer complained about slow performance.

The Verge's Nilay Patel wrote that the Apple Watch felt really slow to use. And he wasn't just talking about apps being buggy — he wrote that it "stutters" when loading notifications and that pulling location data from your iPhone takes a while. 

8. Third party apps aren't that good yet, although that will likely change.

Several reviews talked about apps being sluggish, but that won't be the case soon enough. Reviewers, such as CNET's Scott Stein wrote that the current selection of third-party apps are a bit slow and limited. Our own Steve Kovach said "So far, there are about 3,500 apps available, and most stink." But, now that developers have actually had some time to get their hands on the watch, the next crop of Apple Watch apps will probably be better. 

9. Some Apple Watch owners are saying the band makes their skin itchy.

On Reddit, one user said that the white Sport Band made his or her wrist itchy and irritated. Italian blog Ispazio also posted photos that claim to show red splotches on the wrists of Apple Watch owners. Apple's support page, however, says each material has gone through "extensive evaluation."

