Energy Sector in the Spotlight at Saudi Power 2015

May 7, 2015 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saudi Arabia has been the center of attention for growth in the GCC, and it doesn’t look like things will change anytime soon. The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) has revealed that of all of the Kingdom’s massive projects, there is US$79 billion worth of investment in the private energy sector alone. This shouldn’t come as a surprise though- with Saudi Arabia investing heavily into building and expanding airports, as well as huge city development projects in the form of public-private partnerships, including a fully privatized port, the country is going to have to deal with a surge in energy demand and consumption.

Given the landscape of the market right now, the upcoming Saudi Power 2015 trade exhibition promises to highlight the opportunities and challenges inherent in the Kingdom’s energy sector. The event, which is being held under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Water and Electricity and jointly organized by Riyadh Exhibitions Company Limited and Informa Exhibitions, will take place from May 11-13 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center. This year will mark Saudi Power’s 18th edition, and this exhibition on the energy sector (renewables included) could be one that showcases ample investment opportunities in the KSA.