12 Dated Expressions That Deserve a Comeback

May 13, 2015

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Do you ever catch yourself using the same word or phrase over and over again?

My go-to word is "great."

How is my day going? It's great, thanks! How is that new restaurant on the corner? Oh, the food there is great. You just did me a favor? Thanks so much for helping. You're great!

When I catch myself falling in to a rut like this, I try to pay attention to what other people are saying to give myself some new alternatives. Recently, when I did a favor for someone, he told me, "Thanks! You're a peach!"

Not only did I decide right then and there that I'm going to start calling people peaches instead of great, it got me thinking about other outmoded expressions that would be fun to bring back. (We've talked about this before.)

Here are 12 words and phrases I'd like people to start using again:

1. In a tizzy

To be in an excited, confused condition.

How to use it: "The party would be starting in less than an hour, and the hostess was in a tizzy to get everything ready."

2. Crackerjack

Something that's top notch or exceptionally good.

How to use it: "You're a crackerjack writer."

3. Geez Louise

An exclamation of shock, an alternative to "oh, my gosh."

How to use it: "Geez Louise, you've grown 6 inches!"

4. The cat's meow

The absolute best, a form of praise.

How to use it: "That chocolate cake was the cat's meow."

5. You're a hoot

A way to tell someone he's funny.

How to use it: "You're a hoot! The story you told last night had everyone in stiches."

6. You're a peach

A way to tell someone she's nice or kind.

How to use it: "Thanks for bring me the leftover pie. You're a peach!"

7. You're a trip

A way to tell someone he's funny or entertaining.

How to use it: "I couldn't stop laughing when you told that story. You're such a trip!"

8. I'll be darned

An expression of surprise or astonishment.

How to use it: "He ate the whole cake in one sitting? I'll be darned."

9. Alas

An exclamation to express sorrow, grief or concern.

How to use it: "She wanted to tell him the news, but alas, the train had pulled away."

10. Gobsmacked

To be shocked or astonished.

How to use it: "When I saw how well he could paint with his toes, I was gobsmacked."

11. Kick rocks

To angrily tell someone to leave, an alternative to "get out of here."

How to use it: "Stop being so mean to everyone! Go kick rocks!"

12. That's not my bag

Something that isn't your taste.

How to use it:

Person 1: "Do you want to go on a cruise this summer?"

Person 2: "No, that's not my bag."

Would you use any of these words or phrases? What old-fashioned expressions would you like to bring back?