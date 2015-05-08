My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Office Space

5 Reasons Why an Open Office Space May Not Be Your Best Bet

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
By Reuben Yonatan

Business leaders know that every few years several new buzzwords seem to pop up on the radar of all the major industry leaders, propelling enormous shifts in corporate culture. One of the latest buzzwords has been “open office” plan. The idea of an office without walls has quickly caught on, with an estimated 70 percent of U.S. offices having no or low partitions between workers. 

Before more companies jump onto the idea, however, it might be worth considering some of the serious drawbacks that employees have found to be distracting and hurting productivity.

1. It Is impossible to agree on environmental conditions

Employees appreciate the opportunity to control small aspects of their environment. In an office, this means being able to adjust the lights and temperature as well as arrange the space for meetings. In an open office environment, this control plummets because it is impossible to get a large number of people to agree on office conditions. Someone is always going to be uncomfortable. According to the Harvard Business Review, the more control people have over their environment, from where they sit to how they arrange their seats, the more productive and satisfied they are. 

Related: Your Workday Is Interrupted Every 11 Minutes. How to Manage Those Distractions.

2. Concentrating when the office assaults the senses

Employees sitting at their desk have their coworkers constantly coming and going. Different music is coming from several different computers throughout the room. Conversations take place about several different topics. The copy machine is whirring in the back. A few people are having snacks or lunches at their desk while they work and the smell quickly wafts over. 

Without office doors or even basic barriers separating coworkers and having everyone confined to a single space, this overload of senses becomes almost constant. This can hurt productivity. A Cornell University study found that even low-level noise that is common in these open offices can increase stress and decrease motivation: a bad combination.

3. Working under the spotlight

Employees in an open floor plan have very little privacy. While employers might like the opportunity to easily see what’s happening on everyone’s computer, most employees dislike it. Whether it’s because they are afraid that their colleagues are silently noting the time they come into the office and leave each day or because they have trouble concentrating with someone looking over their shoulder, the lack of privacy is regularly cited as a source of distraction. Employees cited both ‘sound privacy’ as being a major concern in 2013 survey of American workers. Interestingly the Washington Post also noted that giving employees a sense of privacy helps improve job performance. 

This poor sense of privacy has also had an immediate impact on the quality of communication between coworkers. Many companies have instituted this floor plan to improve collaboration, but professionals actually find themselves speaking less with their colleagues. The simple reason is that they do not want the entire office overhearing their conversation. 

Related: 20 Ways to Create an Impressive Office Reception Area (Infographic)

4. Can increase sick days 

A study of over 2,000 Danish workers found that the more people working in a single room, the more sick days the employees took. The occupants in an open office plan had 62 percent  more days of sickness absence compared to those in regular offices. When entire departments sit together on large tables, a single sneeze can now impact everyone on a project. It becomes significantly harder to avoid germs and regular illnesses when everyone is confined to the same space. Not only can this be frustrating to employees on a personal level, but it can also hurt the organization when larger numbers of people call out sick at the same time. 

5. No place to call their own

People generally appreciate having some personal space, and that preference does not change in an office environment. Employees want being able to personalize their space with pictures and organizational systems that fit their needs, but the ability to do this is significantly limited by the open-office plan. When everyone sits at a single table, there are no individual spaces.

Employees need quiet places to sit and think about their work without being distracted by their colleagues on either side of them striking up conversations. Unfortunately, the open-office plan tends to be particularly prone to interruptions. Without physical barriers between workers to signify personal space, many people feel less inhibited about asking questions of those around them. These unexpected interruptions can hurt the workflow and lead to frustration and poor work performance. 

Open office floor plans have certainly become a major topic of discussion among professionals looking to improve their conversations. Before diving headfirst into this latest and greatest strategy, however, it is worth considering if any of the above drawbacks might make the new floor plan more trouble than it’s worth. 

Related: How the Color of Your Office Impacts Productivity (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

At Chief, the Club for Female Executives, High-Powered Women Aim to Break the Glass Ceiling -- For Good

Office Space

This Snack Company Always Starts Its Day With a Group Meditation

Office Space

7 Ways Your Office Affects Productivity (Without Your Realizing It)