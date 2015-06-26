My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Managing Employees

4 Steps to Manage Your Employees and Help Them Win

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Steps to Manage Your Employees and Help Them Win
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder of Thrive15.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

“The team with the best players wins.” -- Jack Welch 

When Jack Welch was the CEO of General Electric, he was able to produce record growth year after year by using a few simple principles relentlessly. The system of management he used was called differentiation. At the core of the differentiation system is a belief that everyone in should know where they stand in terms of their performance at all times.

Here are four steps to make this system of differentiation work for you and your business:

1. Develop a ranking system.

Develop a system that ranks every employee on an A to C level for different factors including ability to do their core job and complete tasks, ability to get things done and make decisions and the ability to bring energy to the workplace every day. Learn which players are on each level A, B or C to manage these different player rankings, then devise a plan to celebrate the A players, appreciate the B players and fire the C players. 

Related: 6 Ways to Improve Your Management Style

2. Set aside time to develop your team. 

It is important to let every employee know where he or she stands throughout his or her time in your business; I would suggest every quarter of the fiscal year. By being honest and open with each team member and their performance, you create value in their efforts. Those that are lacking with either find encouragement to become better or they will quit.

Related: Stop Sugar-Coating Your True Opinion

3. Create an acknowledgement strategy.

Develop a way to publicly celebrate your A players and appreciate your B players. 

Welch celebrated A Players with kind words, public recognitions, bonuses, promotions, plaques, awards and trophies. His system also rewarded the B players for their dependability and loyalty to the company. Some B players can ultimately become A players with the right mentorship and positive feedback.

4. Have a plan of action for poor-performing employees.

Let the poorest performer know how they are doing, give them an opportunity to improve, or have them leave. Often C players can be seen as bottom feeders who can't handle candid feedback in the workplace. They are easily offended or emotionally hurt whenever they are told how they are doing or what they could do better. Normally you can spot a C player from their behaviors -- they tend to always be late, constantly pessimistic and always have excuses as to why they could not get their tasks done. Let your C players know where they stand without any sugarcoating. Give them two weeks to improve, and if they refuse, let them go. 

Related: 3 Common Leadership Mistakes That Make a Miserable Company Culture

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Managing Employees

If You Don't Listen to Your Employees, Someone Else Will

Small Business Heroes

Do Your Employees Secretly Despise You? These 5 Common Managerial Habits May Be the Reason Why.

Managing Employees

Why Tech CEO Satish Gaire Enforces This Office Rule: 'Don't Come to Work Unless You're Ready to Give 100 Percent'